CVW-8 Returns Home Following Eleven-Month Deployment

The “Blacklions” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213, “Ragin’ Bulls” of VFA-37, “Golden Warriors” of VFA-87, and “Tomcatters” of VFA-31” returned to Naval Air Station Oceana, May 11, 2026, following a historic eleven-month deployment to U.S. 2nd, 4th, 5th and 6th Fleets as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. CVW-8 logged more than 5,500 flight hours in support of Operation Epic Fury alone, and more than 11,800 launches throughout the 11-month deployment. (U.S. Navy photo video by of Stephany Bussolotti-Clark)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 11:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006669
|VIRIN:
|260511-N-SU928-9253
|Filename:
|DOD_111700243
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|US
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|0
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