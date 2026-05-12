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    CVW-8 Returns Home Following Eleven-Month Deployment

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    UNITED STATES

    05.11.2026

    Video by Stephany Bussolotti-Clark 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    The “Blacklions” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213, “Ragin’ Bulls” of VFA-37, “Golden Warriors” of VFA-87, and “Tomcatters” of VFA-31” returned to Naval Air Station Oceana, May 11, 2026, following a historic eleven-month deployment to U.S. 2nd, 4th, 5th and 6th Fleets as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. CVW-8 logged more than 5,500 flight hours in support of Operation Epic Fury alone, and more than 11,800 launches throughout the 11-month deployment. (U.S. Navy photo video by of Stephany Bussolotti-Clark)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 11:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006669
    VIRIN: 260511-N-SU928-9253
    Filename: DOD_111700243
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: US

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    CVW8
    cvw8 homecoming

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