CVW-8 Returns Home Following Eleven-Month Deployment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006669" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The “Blacklions” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213, “Ragin’ Bulls” of VFA-37, “Golden Warriors” of VFA-87, and “Tomcatters” of VFA-31” returned to Naval Air Station Oceana, May 11, 2026, following a historic eleven-month deployment to U.S. 2nd, 4th, 5th and 6th Fleets as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8. CVW-8 logged more than 5,500 flight hours in support of Operation Epic Fury alone, and more than 11,800 launches throughout the 11-month deployment. (U.S. Navy photo video by of Stephany Bussolotti-Clark)