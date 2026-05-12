NATO SOF participate in the ISTC’s Night Sniper Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006667" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Green Berets with U.S. Army 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), U.S. Special Operations Command Europe, and NATO special operations forces participate in the International Special Training Centre’s night sniper course in Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 28-30, 2026. Students in the course refined advanced sniper tactics and night engagement capabilities to increase lethality and effectiveness across allied forces. 10th SFG (A) and NATO special operations forces learned to adjust for environmental factors and limited visibility, ensuring consistent shot placement during nighttime operations. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. David Thomson)