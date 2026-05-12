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    NATO SOF participate in the ISTC’s Night Sniper Course

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    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.30.2026

    Video by Sgt. David Thomson 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    Green Berets with U.S. Army 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), U.S. Special Operations Command Europe, and NATO special operations forces participate in the International Special Training Centre’s night sniper course in Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 28-30, 2026. Students in the course refined advanced sniper tactics and night engagement capabilities to increase lethality and effectiveness across allied forces. 10th SFG (A) and NATO special operations forces learned to adjust for environmental factors and limited visibility, ensuring consistent shot placement during nighttime operations. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. David Thomson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 14:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006667
    VIRIN: 260428-Z-TV920-1001
    Filename: DOD_111700081
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, NATO SOF participate in the ISTC’s Night Sniper Course, by SGT David Thomson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Sniper
    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe
    International Special Training Centre
    SOFinEurope
    NATO
    Bison2026

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