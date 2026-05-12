NATO SOF participate in the ISTC’s Night Sniper Course

Green Berets with U.S. Army 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), U.S. Special Operations Command Europe, and NATO special operations forces participate in the International Special Training Centre’s night sniper course in Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 28-30, 2026. Students in the course refined advanced sniper tactics and night engagement capabilities to increase lethality and effectiveness across allied forces. 10th SFG (A) and NATO special operations forces learned to adjust for environmental factors and limited visibility, ensuring consistent shot placement during nighttime operations. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. David Thomson)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 14:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006667
|VIRIN:
|260428-Z-TV920-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111700081
|Length:
|00:03:01
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
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