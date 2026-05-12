LANPAC 2026 Senior Leaders Forum tour training possibilities

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006659" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Senior Enlisted Leaders Forum, part of the Land Forces Pacific Symposium, receive a tour aboard a Logistics Support Vessel and through the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 12, 2026. The LSV tour included presentations of programs and training available to U.S. allies across the Indo-Pacific. DPAA explained the great lengths the U.S. goes through to find, account for, and return its fallen service members around the globe. The SELF explores how senior NCOs can champion innovation, facilitate adaptability, and cultivate a culture of modernization within their units.