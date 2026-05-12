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    LANPAC 2026 Senior Leaders Forum tour training possibilities

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    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Video by Pvt. Parker Phillips 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Senior Enlisted Leaders Forum, part of the Land Forces Pacific Symposium, receive a tour aboard a Logistics Support Vessel and through the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 12, 2026. The LSV tour included presentations of programs and training available to U.S. allies across the Indo-Pacific. DPAA explained the great lengths the U.S. goes through to find, account for, and return its fallen service members around the globe. The SELF explores how senior NCOs can champion innovation, facilitate adaptability, and cultivate a culture of modernization within their units.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 13:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006659
    VIRIN: 260513-A-YX608-1001
    Filename: DOD_111699721
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

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    This work, LANPAC 2026 Senior Leaders Forum tour training possibilities, by PV2 Parker Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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