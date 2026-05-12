Senior Enlisted Leaders Forum, part of the Land Forces Pacific Symposium, receive a tour aboard a Logistics Support Vessel and through the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 12, 2026. The LSV tour included presentations of programs and training available to U.S. allies across the Indo-Pacific. DPAA explained the great lengths the U.S. goes through to find, account for, and return its fallen service members around the globe. The SELF explores how senior NCOs can champion innovation, facilitate adaptability, and cultivate a culture of modernization within their units.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 13:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006659
|VIRIN:
|260513-A-YX608-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111699721
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, LANPAC 2026 Senior Leaders Forum tour training possibilities, by PV2 Parker Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.