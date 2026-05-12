A video highlighting the 56th Rescue Squadron and Rescue Generation Squadron participating in Exercise Jolly Vihar 26 at Papa Air Base, Hungary, April 20-30, 2026. The exercise rehearsed personnel recovery and weapons employment capabilities, focusing on casualty evacuation fundamentals and helicopter-team live fire integration, while training alongside Hungarian and Norwegian NATO Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Richard Rubio II)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 09:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1006658
|VIRIN:
|260513-F-WT341-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111699712
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 56th RQS & RGS Conduct Exercise Jolly Vihar 26, by SrA Richard Rubio II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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