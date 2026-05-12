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    56th RQS & RGS Conduct Exercise Jolly Vihar 26

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    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.12.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Richard Rubio II 

    AFN Aviano

    A video highlighting the 56th Rescue Squadron and Rescue Generation Squadron participating in Exercise Jolly Vihar 26 at Papa Air Base, Hungary, April 20-30, 2026. The exercise rehearsed personnel recovery and weapons employment capabilities, focusing on casualty evacuation fundamentals and helicopter-team live fire integration, while training alongside Hungarian and Norwegian NATO Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Richard Rubio II)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 09:44
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1006658
    VIRIN: 260513-F-WT341-1001
    Filename: DOD_111699712
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, 56th RQS & RGS Conduct Exercise Jolly Vihar 26, by SrA Richard Rubio II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Combat Search and Rescue Exercise
    jolly vihar
    partnership
    USAFE
    CSAR
    special warfare

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