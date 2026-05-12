Senior Airman Kelsey Ockman, 786th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordinance disposal technician, and Tech. Sgt. Justin Sorge, 786th CES section chief of operations and training, give interviews during Operation Deterrent Viking at Baumholder Military Training Area, Germany, May 3–8, 2026. Training events like Deterrent Viking ensure EOD forces remain ready to clear explosive threats and sustain the Air Force's ability to project force protection across the European theater. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 08:29
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1006656
|VIRIN:
|260508-F-VY348-9569
|Filename:
|DOD_111699638
|Length:
|00:04:17
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Defuse, Clear, Enable: Deterrent Viking sharpens EOD readiness A-Roll package, by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.