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    Defuse, Clear, Enable: Deterrent Viking sharpens EOD readiness A-Roll package

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    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.07.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Senior Airman Kelsey Ockman, 786th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordinance disposal technician, and Tech. Sgt. Justin Sorge, 786th CES section chief of operations and training, give interviews during Operation Deterrent Viking at Baumholder Military Training Area, Germany, May 3–8, 2026. Training events like Deterrent Viking ensure EOD forces remain ready to clear explosive threats and sustain the Air Force's ability to project force protection across the European theater. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 08:29
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1006656
    VIRIN: 260508-F-VY348-9569
    Filename: DOD_111699638
    Length: 00:04:17
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

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    This work, Defuse, Clear, Enable: Deterrent Viking sharpens EOD readiness A-Roll package, by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    786th CES
    explosive ordnance and disposal
    EOD
    Operation Deterrent Viking

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