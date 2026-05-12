Defuse, Clear, Enable: Deterrent Viking sharpens EOD readiness A-Roll package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006656" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Senior Airman Kelsey Ockman, 786th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordinance disposal technician, and Tech. Sgt. Justin Sorge, 786th CES section chief of operations and training, give interviews during Operation Deterrent Viking at Baumholder Military Training Area, Germany, May 3–8, 2026. Training events like Deterrent Viking ensure EOD forces remain ready to clear explosive threats and sustain the Air Force's ability to project force protection across the European theater. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)