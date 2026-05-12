(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pythons: Hard to Spot - Easy to Report

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COPELAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Video by Peggy Bebb 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    Jacksonville District Biologist Jessica Spencer recently called the PYTHON HOTLINE (1-888-IVE-GOT-1) after coming across a python curled up under some vegetation just off the boardwalk at Fakahatchee Strand State Park. Within 30 minutes, three trained responders arrived and removed the 15'5" gravid female python, weighing in at 112 lbs. Spencer stood watch until the team could arrive, ensuring the snake didn't slither away, which was paramount in the team's ability to quickly locate, capture and successfully remove the large female python and her eggs from the ecosystem.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 08:19
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1006655
    VIRIN: 260507-A-JN142-4515
    Filename: DOD_111699617
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: COPELAND, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pythons: Hard to Spot - Easy to Report, by Peggy Bebb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Invasive Species
    US Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District
    South Atlantic Division
    ecosystem protection
    Python Hotline

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video