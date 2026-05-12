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    Acting Secretary of the Navy Releases Navy Shipbuilding Plan

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    UNITED STATES

    05.11.2026

    Video by Austin Rooney and Staff Sgt. James Stanfield

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao speaks about the Department of the Navy's new Shipbuilding Plan. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney and SSGT James Stanfield/released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 06:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006649
    VIRIN: 260511-N-RT381-1001
    Filename: DOD_111699495
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Acting Secretary of the Navy Releases Navy Shipbuilding Plan, by Austin Rooney and SSgt James Stanfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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