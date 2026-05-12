Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao speaks about the Department of the Navy's new Shipbuilding Plan. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney and SSGT James Stanfield/released)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 06:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006649
|VIRIN:
|260511-N-RT381-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111699495
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Acting Secretary of the Navy Releases Navy Shipbuilding Plan, by Austin Rooney and SSgt James Stanfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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