This b-roll package features slow motion footage of Marines assigned to the Marine Corps Attack Drone team operating and training with FPV attack drones at Marine Corps Base Quantico. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 06:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006648
|VIRIN:
|260504-N-RT381-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111699492
|Length:
|00:04:22
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Corps Attack Drone Team B-roll, by Austin Rooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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