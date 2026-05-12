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    Marine Corps Attack Drone Team B-roll

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    UNITED STATES

    05.04.2026

    Video by Austin Rooney                                

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    This b-roll package features slow motion footage of Marines assigned to the Marine Corps Attack Drone team operating and training with FPV attack drones at Marine Corps Base Quantico. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 06:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006648
    VIRIN: 260504-N-RT381-1001
    Filename: DOD_111699492
    Length: 00:04:22
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Attack Drone Team B-roll, by Austin Rooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    drone

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