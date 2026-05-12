Explosive ordnance disposal Airmen from the 786th Civil Engineer Squadron, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, host Operation Deterrent Viking at Baumholder Military Training Area, Germany, May 3–8, 2026. The training event brought together more than 50 EOD personnel from units across Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye; Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany; Aviano Air Base, Italy; Cape Canaveral, Florida; and NATO Allies from Slovakia and Belgium. Training events like ODV ensure EOD forces remain ready to clear explosive threats and sustain the Air Force's ability to project force protection across the European theater.(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 05:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1006644
|VIRIN:
|260508-F-VY348-6884
|Filename:
|DOD_111699440
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Defuse, clear, enable: Operation Deterrent Viking sharpens EOD readiness teaser video, by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.