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    Defuse, clear, enable: Operation Deterrent Viking sharpens EOD readiness B-Roll package

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    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.07.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Explosive ordnance disposal Airmen assigned to the 786th Civil Engineer Squadron, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, host Operation Deterrent Viking at Baumholder Military Training Area, Germany, May 3–8, 2026. The training event brought together more than 50 EOD personnel from units across Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye; Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany; Aviano Air Base, Italy; Cape Canaveral, Florida; and NATO Allies from Slovakia and Belgium. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 05:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006643
    VIRIN: 260508-F-VY348-4150
    Filename: DOD_111699425
    Length: 00:07:17
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

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    This work, Defuse, clear, enable: Operation Deterrent Viking sharpens EOD readiness B-Roll package, by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Ramstein Air Base
    Explosive Ordance Disposal
    786th CES
    EOD
    Operation Deterrent Viking

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