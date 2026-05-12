16th Sustainment Brigade Army Emergency Relief PSA 2026

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Col. Christopher Richardson, commander of the 16th Sustainment Brigade, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jimmie Ingram, brigade command sergeant major, deliver a Public Service Announcement highlighting the Army Emergency Relief (AER) program and its impact on Soldiers and families across the formation.



In the message, the command team underscores AER’s role in providing no‑interest loans, grants, and emergency financial assistance—resources designed exclusively to support Soldiers during times of need. They also emphasize the importance of sustaining the program through voluntary contributions, which ensure AER can continue strengthening the well‑being and readiness of Soldiers throughout the Army.



This PSA is part of the brigade’s 2026 AER campaign, reinforcing the commitment to taking care of Soldiers, families, and the broader Army community.