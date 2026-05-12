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    16th Sustainment Brigade Army Emergency Relief PSA 2026

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    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    05.08.2026

    Video by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams and Sgt. Gerald Hill

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    Col. Christopher Richardson, commander of the 16th Sustainment Brigade, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jimmie Ingram, brigade command sergeant major, deliver a Public Service Announcement highlighting the Army Emergency Relief (AER) program and its impact on Soldiers and families across the formation.

    In the message, the command team underscores AER’s role in providing no‑interest loans, grants, and emergency financial assistance—resources designed exclusively to support Soldiers during times of need. They also emphasize the importance of sustaining the program through voluntary contributions, which ensure AER can continue strengthening the well‑being and readiness of Soldiers throughout the Army.

    This PSA is part of the brigade’s 2026 AER campaign, reinforcing the commitment to taking care of Soldiers, families, and the broader Army community.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 04:33
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1006641
    VIRIN: 260508-A-FA699-8593
    Filename: DOD_111699378
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    TAGS

    Sustainment Brigade
    AER
    Emergency Relief
    Soldier Support
    Financial Assistance
    Army

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