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    LANPAC 2026 Brings Together Global Military Leaders in Honolulu

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    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Video by Sgt. Luciano Alcala 

    8th Army

    Global military leaders and defense partners attend the Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition in Honolulu, Hawaii, on May 12, 2026. Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of the United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and United States Forces Korea, served as a panelist to kick off the event. The three-day forum brings together leaders from across the Indo-Pacific to discuss integrated operations, regional security and the role of land power in strengthening deterrence and partnerships throughout the region. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Luciano Alcala)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.13.2026 03:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006629
    VIRIN: 260513-A-KB025-1989
    Filename: DOD_111699061
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: HAWAII, US

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    TAGS

    LANPAC2026, IndoPacific, LandPower, Modernization, Honolulu

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