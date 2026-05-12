LANPAC 2026 Brings Together Global Military Leaders in Honolulu

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006629" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Global military leaders and defense partners attend the Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition in Honolulu, Hawaii, on May 12, 2026. Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of the United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and United States Forces Korea, served as a panelist to kick off the event. The three-day forum brings together leaders from across the Indo-Pacific to discuss integrated operations, regional security and the role of land power in strengthening deterrence and partnerships throughout the region. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Luciano Alcala)