Global military leaders and defense partners attend the Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition in Honolulu, Hawaii, on May 12, 2026. Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of the United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and United States Forces Korea, served as a panelist to kick off the event. The three-day forum brings together leaders from across the Indo-Pacific to discuss integrated operations, regional security and the role of land power in strengthening deterrence and partnerships throughout the region. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Luciano Alcala)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2026 03:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006629
|VIRIN:
|260513-A-KB025-1989
|Filename:
|DOD_111699061
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, LANPAC 2026 Brings Together Global Military Leaders in Honolulu, by SGT Luciano Alcala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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