LANPAC 2026 Commander’s Corner features Col. Todd Burroughs Deputy Commanding Officer for Support, 7th Infantry Division Multi-Domain Command. Emphasises the importance of the multi domain command when working in a joint force.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 22:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006626
|VIRIN:
|260513-A-JN630-4303
|Filename:
|DOD_111699002
|Length:
|00:20:45
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, LANPAC 2026 Commander's Corner: Col. Todd Burroughs, by SSG Daniel Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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