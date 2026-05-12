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    LANPAC 2026 Commander's Corner: Col. Todd Burroughs

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    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Lopez 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    LANPAC 2026 Commander’s Corner features Col. Todd Burroughs Deputy Commanding Officer for Support, 7th Infantry Division Multi-Domain Command. Emphasises the importance of the multi domain command when working in a joint force.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 22:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006626
    VIRIN: 260513-A-JN630-4303
    Filename: DOD_111699002
    Length: 00:20:45
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

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    This work, LANPAC 2026 Commander's Corner: Col. Todd Burroughs, by SSG Daniel Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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