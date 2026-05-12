SOCIAL: Fort Campbell Veterans Reflect on the Vietnam War

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Retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. John Meyer, a former Military Assistance Command, Vietnam Studies and Observations Group operator, enlisted in the Army on Dec. 1, 1966, as a radio operator before volunteering for Special Forces training and deploying to Vietnam in 1968.



During his service, Meyer worked alongside South Vietnamese forces conducting intelligence-gathering and combat operations against North Vietnamese forces.



U.S. Army Spc. 5 Roger Lockshier arrived at Fort Campbell in January 1967 and served as a crew chief and door gunner in Vietnam. He supported combat operations and joint unconventional warfare missions alongside the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and MACV-SOG. Lockshier was shot down following the Tet Offensive while supporting operations in theater.



U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 LaValle “Skip” Ullyo served as a pilot with the 219th Aviation Company and 1st Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division (Airmobile), from October 1969 to January 1971. He supported reconnaissance and MACV-SOG missions along the Cambodia-Laos border, where aviation units frequently operated in support of cross-border intelligence and reconnaissance operations. After leaving the Army, Ullyo continued his aviation career in the U.S. Marine Corps, flying OV-10 Broncos for 18 more years.



Gen. (Ret.) Richard A. Cody, who served as a second lieutenant during the Vietnam War, reflected on his service and the legacy of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) following years of military service.



(U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Joyner and Capt. Jennifer French)