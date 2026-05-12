In this Pacific in 60 newsbreak: In Saipan, U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion I, conduct roof restoration operations; In the Republic of Korea (ROK), ROK and U.S. Marine Corps spouses participated in Jane and John Wayne Day; and in Japan, U.S. Marines with the III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conducted training and field operations during Kaiju Rain 26. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Maria Washler)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 21:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1006624
|VIRIN:
|260512-F-HI767-6165
|Filename:
|DOD_111698978
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific in 60: May 12, 2026, by SrA Maria Washler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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