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    Pacific in 60: May 12, 2026

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    JAPAN

    05.11.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Maria Washler 

    Regional Media Center - Japan

    In this Pacific in 60 newsbreak: In Saipan, U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion I, conduct roof restoration operations; In the Republic of Korea (ROK), ROK and U.S. Marine Corps spouses participated in Jane and John Wayne Day; and in Japan, U.S. Marines with the III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conducted training and field operations during Kaiju Rain 26. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Maria Washler)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 21:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1006624
    VIRIN: 260512-F-HI767-6165
    Filename: DOD_111698978
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

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    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific in 60: May 12, 2026, by SrA Maria Washler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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