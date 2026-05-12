Pacific in 60: May 12, 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006624" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this Pacific in 60 newsbreak: In Saipan, U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion I, conduct roof restoration operations; In the Republic of Korea (ROK), ROK and U.S. Marine Corps spouses participated in Jane and John Wayne Day; and in Japan, U.S. Marines with the III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conducted training and field operations during Kaiju Rain 26. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Maria Washler)