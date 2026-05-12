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    LANPAC 2026 Commander's Corner: Lt. Gen. Mathew W. Mcfarland and CSM Jonathan E. Reffeor

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    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Lopez 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    LANPAC 2026 Commander’s Corner features I Corp commander Lt. Gen. Mathew W. Mcfarland and CSM Jonathan E. Reffeor. The command team discusses the transformation taking place within the Army to win in all environments in the Indo-Pacific.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 22:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006623
    VIRIN: 260513-A-JN630-1304
    Filename: DOD_111698977
    Length: 00:25:52
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

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    This work, LANPAC 2026 Commander's Corner: Lt. Gen. Mathew W. Mcfarland and CSM Jonathan E. Reffeor, by SSG Daniel Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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