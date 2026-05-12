LANPAC 2026 Commander's Corner: Lt. Gen. Mathew W. Mcfarland and CSM Jonathan E. Reffeor

LANPAC 2026 Commander’s Corner features I Corp commander Lt. Gen. Mathew W. Mcfarland and CSM Jonathan E. Reffeor. The command team discusses the transformation taking place within the Army to win in all environments in the Indo-Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 22:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006623
|VIRIN:
|260513-A-JN630-1304
|Filename:
|DOD_111698977
|Length:
|00:25:52
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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