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    Kānehūnāmoku Voyaging Academy visit MCBH

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    KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. MaKenna Hearne 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    Students with the Kanehunamoku Voyaging Academy arrive at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, May 6, 2026. The students visited MCBH as part of a cultural voyaging program focused on traditional practices of Polynesian star navigation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. MaKenna Hearne)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 21:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006622
    VIRIN: 260508-M-BT636-1001
    Filename: DOD_111698976
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Kānehūnāmoku Voyaging Academy visit MCBH, by LCpl MaKenna Hearne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MCBH
    usmc

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