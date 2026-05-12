Kānehūnāmoku Voyaging Academy visit MCBH

Students with the Kanehunamoku Voyaging Academy arrive at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, May 6, 2026. The students visited MCBH as part of a cultural voyaging program focused on traditional practices of Polynesian star navigation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. MaKenna Hearne)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 21:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006622
|VIRIN:
|260508-M-BT636-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111698976
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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