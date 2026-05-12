The Tennessee Wings of Liberty Museum, a project of the Fort Campbell Historical Foundation, is dedicated to preserving and honoring the legacy of service and sacrifice of the soldiers who have served at Fort Campbell. The museum aims to educate visitors while fostering a deeper appreciation and renewed respect for the men and women of the 101st Airborne Division, 5th Special Forces Group, 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, and the Fort Campbell community. Through exhibits and historical preservation, the museum will represent the enduring commitment and contributions of every American who has served in these distinguished units.
(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 20:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006621
|VIRIN:
|260513-A-XY121-8192
|Filename:
|DOD_111698967
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BROLL: Tennessee Wings of Liberty Museum Honors Fort Campbell Legacy, by CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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