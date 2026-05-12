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    BROLL: Tennessee Wings of Liberty Museum Honors Fort Campbell Legacy

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    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    The Tennessee Wings of Liberty Museum, a project of the Fort Campbell Historical Foundation, is dedicated to preserving and honoring the legacy of service and sacrifice of the soldiers who have served at Fort Campbell. The museum aims to educate visitors while fostering a deeper appreciation and renewed respect for the men and women of the 101st Airborne Division, 5th Special Forces Group, 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, and the Fort Campbell community. Through exhibits and historical preservation, the museum will represent the enduring commitment and contributions of every American who has served in these distinguished units.

    (U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 20:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006621
    VIRIN: 260513-A-XY121-8192
    Filename: DOD_111698967
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

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    This work, BROLL: Tennessee Wings of Liberty Museum Honors Fort Campbell Legacy, by CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    101st (AASLT)
    101st Airborne Division

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