BROLL: Tennessee Wings of Liberty Museum Honors Fort Campbell Legacy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006621" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Tennessee Wings of Liberty Museum, a project of the Fort Campbell Historical Foundation, is dedicated to preserving and honoring the legacy of service and sacrifice of the soldiers who have served at Fort Campbell. The museum aims to educate visitors while fostering a deeper appreciation and renewed respect for the men and women of the 101st Airborne Division, 5th Special Forces Group, 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, and the Fort Campbell community. Through exhibits and historical preservation, the museum will represent the enduring commitment and contributions of every American who has served in these distinguished units.



(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)