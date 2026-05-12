FILE: 101st Airborne Division’s Desert Storm Operations Shaped Modern Air Assault Warfare

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The 101st Airborne Division played a major role during Operation Desert Storm, demonstrating the power of large-scale air assault operations and modern helicopter warfare during the Gulf War. In 1991, the division conducted one of the largest and deepest air assault operations in military history, using helicopters to rapidly move Soldiers, artillery, fuel and supplies deep into Iraq behind enemy lines. The division established Forward Operating Base Cobra approximately 90 miles inside Iraq, inserting combat power deep into enemy territory in support of coalition forces. Aviation assets, including UH-60 Black Hawks, CH-47 Chinooks, and AH-64 Apache helicopters, enabled rapid maneuver across the desert, while Task Force Normandy, led by then Lt. Col. Richard Cody, destroyed Iraqi radar sites during the opening moments of the air war. The operation helped shape modern air assault doctrine and reinforced the division’s legacy as the Army’s premier air assault force.



(U.S. Army archive video)