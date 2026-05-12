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    FILE: 101st Airborne Division’s Desert Storm Operations Shaped Modern Air Assault Warfare

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    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    The 101st Airborne Division played a major role during Operation Desert Storm, demonstrating the power of large-scale air assault operations and modern helicopter warfare during the Gulf War. In 1991, the division conducted one of the largest and deepest air assault operations in military history, using helicopters to rapidly move Soldiers, artillery, fuel and supplies deep into Iraq behind enemy lines. The division established Forward Operating Base Cobra approximately 90 miles inside Iraq, inserting combat power deep into enemy territory in support of coalition forces. Aviation assets, including UH-60 Black Hawks, CH-47 Chinooks, and AH-64 Apache helicopters, enabled rapid maneuver across the desert, while Task Force Normandy, led by then Lt. Col. Richard Cody, destroyed Iraqi radar sites during the opening moments of the air war. The operation helped shape modern air assault doctrine and reinforced the division’s legacy as the Army’s premier air assault force.

    (U.S. Army archive video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 19:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006616
    VIRIN: 260512-A-XY121-2401
    Filename: DOD_111698867
    Length: 00:05:45
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

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    101st (AASLT)
    101st Airborne Division

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