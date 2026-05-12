The First Signal Brigade Conducts MASCAL Exercise

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CAMP HUMPHREYS, Republic of Korea — This morning, the 1st Signal Brigade conducted a highly realistic Mass Casualty (MASCAL) training exercise as part of MERCURY SHIELD 26. Hosted by the Brigade’s Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC) alongside service members from the 41st Signal Battalion, the exercise took place at the installation's Communication Center to validate emergency action procedures and strengthen overall unit readiness.

During the exercise, Soldiers responded to a simulated ballistic missile strike scenario resulting in over 10 simulated wounded in action (WIA) and one simulated killed in action (KIA). The training required personnel to execute tactical casualty care, proper evacuation, strict accountability, and recovery operations under high-stress conditions indicative of a large-scale emergency.

The successful execution of this training event was made possible through vital collaboration with the Camp Humphreys Fire Department and the EMS from MED365 DHA Camp Humphreys AHC. Their integration into the exercise provided essential realism and expert support.

This MASCAL exercise directly enhanced the 1st Signal Brigade's operational preparedness. By reinforcing emergency response procedures and identifying opportunities for process improvement, the Brigade ensures its Soldiers remain ready to respond effectively to any crisis on the Korean peninsula.