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    FILE: 101st Airborne Division’s Vietnam War Legacy Shaped Modern Air Assault Warfare

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    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    The 101st Airborne Division played a major combat role during the Vietnam War, evolving from a parachute infantry division into one of the Army’s premier air mobile and air assault forces. Deployed to Vietnam in 1965, the division conducted combat operations throughout the jungles and mountains of I Corps Tactical Zone near the Demilitarized Zone. During operations in the A Shau Valley, the Tet Offensive and the Battle of Hamburger Hill, soldiers used helicopters to rapidly maneuver troops, resupply remote positions and conduct combat operations across difficult terrain. In 1968, the division officially reorganized as an airmobile division, helping shape the modern air assault tactics and helicopter warfare doctrine still associated with today’s Screaming Eagles.

    (U.S. Army archive video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 19:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006614
    VIRIN: 260512-A-XY121-3401
    Filename: DOD_111698806
    Length: 00:07:40
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, FILE: 101st Airborne Division’s Vietnam War Legacy Shaped Modern Air Assault Warfare, by CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MACV-SOG
    101st (AASLT)
    MACV SOG
    101st Airborne Division

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