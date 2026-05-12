FILE: 101st Airborne Division’s Vietnam War Legacy Shaped Modern Air Assault Warfare

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The 101st Airborne Division played a major combat role during the Vietnam War, evolving from a parachute infantry division into one of the Army’s premier air mobile and air assault forces. Deployed to Vietnam in 1965, the division conducted combat operations throughout the jungles and mountains of I Corps Tactical Zone near the Demilitarized Zone. During operations in the A Shau Valley, the Tet Offensive and the Battle of Hamburger Hill, soldiers used helicopters to rapidly maneuver troops, resupply remote positions and conduct combat operations across difficult terrain. In 1968, the division officially reorganized as an airmobile division, helping shape the modern air assault tactics and helicopter warfare doctrine still associated with today’s Screaming Eagles.



(U.S. Army archive video)