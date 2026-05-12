FILE: 101st Airborne Division’s World War II History Shaped Modern Air Assault Doctrine

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The 101st Airborne Division played a critical role during World War II as one of the Army’s first airborne divisions, conducting parachute and glider assaults behind enemy lines in support of Allied operations across Europe. Known as the “Screaming Eagles,” the division participated in the D-Day invasion of Normandy, Operation Market Garden in the Netherlands, and the defense of Bastogne during the Battle of the Bulge. From securing key terrain and bridges to holding defensive positions under extreme conditions, the division helped shape modern airborne and air assault doctrine while establishing a legacy of rapid deployment, toughness and combat readiness that continues today.



(U.S. Army archive video)