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    Air Force Leaders Testify on FY27 Modernization, Budget Before Senate

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Courtesy Video

    War.gov         

    Air Force officials testify on the service’s modernization efforts as part of the fiscal year 2027 budget request and the future years defense program during a hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee’s airland subcommittee in Washington, May 12, 2026. Testifying are: Air Force Lt. Gen. David H. Tabor, deputy chief of staff for plans and programs; Air Force Lt. Gen. Luke C. G. Cropsey, military deputy in the office of the assistant secretary of the Air Force for acquisition, technology and logistics; and Air Force Maj. Gen. Christopher J. Niemi, military deputy to the chief of staff for Air Force futures.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 18:51
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1006611
    Filename: DOD_111698684
    Length: 01:03:52
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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