Air Force Leaders Testify on FY27 Modernization, Budget Before Senate

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006611" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Air Force officials testify on the service’s modernization efforts as part of the fiscal year 2027 budget request and the future years defense program during a hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee’s airland subcommittee in Washington, May 12, 2026. Testifying are: Air Force Lt. Gen. David H. Tabor, deputy chief of staff for plans and programs; Air Force Lt. Gen. Luke C. G. Cropsey, military deputy in the office of the assistant secretary of the Air Force for acquisition, technology and logistics; and Air Force Maj. Gen. Christopher J. Niemi, military deputy to the chief of staff for Air Force futures.