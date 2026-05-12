Air Force Leaders Testify on FY27 Modernization, Budget Before Senate

Air Force officials testify on the service’s modernization efforts as part of the fiscal year 2027 budget request and the future years defense program during a hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee’s airland subcommittee in Washington, May 12, 2026. Testifying are: Air Force Lt. Gen. David H. Tabor, deputy chief of staff for plans and programs; Air Force Lt. Gen. Luke C. G. Cropsey, military deputy in the office of the assistant secretary of the Air Force for acquisition, technology and logistics; and Air Force Maj. Gen. Christopher J. Niemi, military deputy to the chief of staff for Air Force futures.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 18:51
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1006611
|Filename:
|DOD_111698684
|Length:
|01:03:52
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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