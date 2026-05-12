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    Mosaic Lightning 26-2 tests 355th Wing medical response capabilities

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    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 355th Medical Group participate in a mass casualty event during Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 11, 2026. The exercise evaluated the medical team’s ability to treat patients and sustain forces in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas Jr.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 18:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006607
    VIRIN: 260511-F-UE447-1001
    Filename: DOD_111698665
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: ARIZONA, US

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    This work, Mosaic Lightning 26-2 tests 355th Wing medical response capabilities, by SrA Christopher Ornelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Operational readiness exercise
    Mosaic Lightning 26-2, Combat Readiness Exercise, Mass Casualty, Medical, CBRN, 355th Medical Group

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