Mosaic Lightning 26-2 tests 355th Wing medical response capabilities

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 355th Medical Group participate in a mass casualty event during Mosaic Lightning 26-2 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, May 11, 2026. The exercise evaluated the medical team’s ability to treat patients and sustain forces in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christopher Ornelas Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 18:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006607
|VIRIN:
|260511-F-UE447-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111698665
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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