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    Socom Leaders Testify Before Senate

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Courtesy Video

    War.gov         

    Special operations leaders testify on fiscal year 2027 Special Operations Command budget request during a hearing with the Senate Armed Services Committee in Washington, May 12, 2026. Testifying are: Army Lt. Gen. Lawrence Ferguson, Army Special Operations commander; Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Conley, Air Force Special Operations commander; Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Peter Huntley, Marine Forces Special Operations commander; and Navy Rear Adm. Walter Allman III, Naval Special Warfare commander.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 17:44
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1006603
    Filename: DOD_111698511
    Length: 01:16:53
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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