Socom Leaders Testify Before Senate

Special operations leaders testify on fiscal year 2027 Special Operations Command budget request during a hearing with the Senate Armed Services Committee in Washington, May 12, 2026. Testifying are: Army Lt. Gen. Lawrence Ferguson, Army Special Operations commander; Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Conley, Air Force Special Operations commander; Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Peter Huntley, Marine Forces Special Operations commander; and Navy Rear Adm. Walter Allman III, Naval Special Warfare commander.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 17:44
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1006603
|Filename:
|DOD_111698511
|Length:
|01:16:53
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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