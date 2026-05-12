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    Navy, Marine Corps Leaders Testify on Budget Before House Subcommittee    

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    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Courtesy Video

    War.gov         

    Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle and Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Eric M. Smith testify on the Navy and Marine Corps’ fiscal year 2027 budget proposal during a hearing before the House Appropriations Committee’s defense subcommittee in Washington, May 12, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 17:43
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1006602
    Filename: DOD_111698501
    Length: 02:00:59
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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