Navy, Marine Corps Leaders Testify on Budget Before House Subcommittee    

Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle and Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Eric M. Smith testify on the Navy and Marine Corps’ fiscal year 2027 budget proposal during a hearing before the House Appropriations Committee’s defense subcommittee in Washington, May 12, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 17:43
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1006602
|Filename:
|DOD_111698501
|Length:
|02:00:59
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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