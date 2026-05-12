WBAMC hosts annual Research Day - Video News Story

William Beaumont Army Medical Center’s Department of Clinical Investigation hosted its annual Research Day on May 6, showcasing medical advancements aimed at improving patient care and enhancing overall military readiness.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 17:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1006601
|VIRIN:
|260506-D-DO208-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_111698479
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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