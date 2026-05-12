(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WBAMC hosts annual Research Day - Video News Story

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2026

    Video by Amabilia Payen 

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center’s Department of Clinical Investigation hosted its annual Research Day on May 6, showcasing medical advancements aimed at improving patient care and enhancing overall military readiness.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 17:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1006601
    VIRIN: 260506-D-DO208-1005
    Filename: DOD_111698479
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WBAMC hosts annual Research Day - Video News Story, by Amabilia Payen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center
    Research & Development
    WBAMC Research Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video