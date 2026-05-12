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    Arctic Edge 2025 Operational Energy Overview

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    UNITED STATES

    08.15.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Operational Energy - Innovation Directorate

    Leaders and participants at Arctic Edge 2025 in Tok, Alaska, discuss how expeditionary power technologies support the modern warfighter in Arctic conditions. The exercise highlights prototype energy solutions, including an expeditionary power kit integrated into an FMTV, designed to provide mobile, exportable power while reducing audio and thermal signature.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 16:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006600
    VIRIN: 250815-D-KE578-1000
    Filename: DOD_111698395
    Length: 00:06:41
    Location: US

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    This work, Arctic Edge 2025 Operational Energy Overview, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Arctic Edge
    Arctic Edge 2025
    Operational Energy Innovation

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