Leaders and participants at Arctic Edge 2025 in Tok, Alaska, discuss how expeditionary power technologies support the modern warfighter in Arctic conditions. The exercise highlights prototype energy solutions, including an expeditionary power kit integrated into an FMTV, designed to provide mobile, exportable power while reducing audio and thermal signature.
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 16:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006600
|VIRIN:
|250815-D-KE578-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_111698395
|Length:
|00:06:41
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Arctic Edge 2025 Operational Energy Overview, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.