VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (May 11, 2026) Sailors assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8 return to Naval Air Station Oceana following a historic 11-month deployment to the U.S. 2nd, 4th, 5th and 6th Fleets as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. CVW-8 logged more than 5,500 flight hours in support of Operation Epic Fury alone and more than 11,800 launches throughout the deployment. Returning Naval Air Station Oceana squadrons include Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142, the “Gray Wolves”; Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213, the “Blacklions”; VFA-37, the “Ragin’ Bulls”; VFA-87, the “Golden Warriors”; and VFA-31, the “Tomcatters.” (U.S. Navy video by Zachary Wickline)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 16:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006594
|VIRIN:
|260511-N-NG136-4631
|PIN:
|3461147
|Filename:
|DOD_111698350
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8 Returns Following 11-Month Deployment, by Zachary Wickline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.