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    Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8 Returns Following 11-Month Deployment

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    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2026

    Video by Zachary Wickline 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (May 11, 2026) Sailors assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8 return to Naval Air Station Oceana following a historic 11-month deployment to the U.S. 2nd, 4th, 5th and 6th Fleets as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. CVW-8 logged more than 5,500 flight hours in support of Operation Epic Fury alone and more than 11,800 launches throughout the deployment. Returning Naval Air Station Oceana squadrons include Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142, the “Gray Wolves”; Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213, the “Blacklions”; VFA-37, the “Ragin’ Bulls”; VFA-87, the “Golden Warriors”; and VFA-31, the “Tomcatters.” (U.S. Navy video by Zachary Wickline)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 16:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006594
    VIRIN: 260511-N-NG136-4631
    PIN: 3461147
    Filename: DOD_111698350
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US

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