Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8 Returns Following 11-Month Deployment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006594" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (May 11, 2026) Sailors assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 8 return to Naval Air Station Oceana following a historic 11-month deployment to the U.S. 2nd, 4th, 5th and 6th Fleets as part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. CVW-8 logged more than 5,500 flight hours in support of Operation Epic Fury alone and more than 11,800 launches throughout the deployment. Returning Naval Air Station Oceana squadrons include Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142, the “Gray Wolves”; Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 213, the “Blacklions”; VFA-37, the “Ragin’ Bulls”; VFA-87, the “Golden Warriors”; and VFA-31, the “Tomcatters.” (U.S. Navy video by Zachary Wickline)