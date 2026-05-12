1st Medical Brigade Hosts 2026 Best Squad

Teams representing companies across 1st Medical Brigade, test their tactical proficiency, communication and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad Winners on Fort Hood, Texas May 11, 2026. The best squad competition is a multi-day competition that tests technical proficiency, and tactical skills within a squad's cohesion, pushing the teams through various combat-related scenarios, fitness readiness, weapons proficiency and board interviews. The winning squad will advance to compete at the III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Lynette Sandoval Rolon)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 18:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006591
|VIRIN:
|260511-A-UG935-1929
|Filename:
|DOD_111698317
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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