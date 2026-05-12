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    1st Medical Brigade Hosts 2026 Best Squad

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    FORT HOOD, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2026

    Video by Pfc. Lynette Sandoval Rolon 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Teams representing companies across 1st Medical Brigade, test their tactical proficiency, communication and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad Winners on Fort Hood, Texas May 11, 2026. The best squad competition is a multi-day competition that tests technical proficiency, and tactical skills within a squad's cohesion, pushing the teams through various combat-related scenarios, fitness readiness, weapons proficiency and board interviews. The winning squad will advance to compete at the III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Lynette Sandoval Rolon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 18:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006591
    VIRIN: 260511-A-UG935-1929
    Filename: DOD_111698317
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: FORT HOOD, US

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    This work, 1st Medical Brigade Hosts 2026 Best Squad, by PFC Lynette Sandoval Rolon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    usarmy
    BestSquad
    IIICORPS
    PhantomLethal
    ArmyBestSquad
    BSC2026

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