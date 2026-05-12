Air Force Independent Duty Medical Technicians (IDMTs) are highly trained, enlisted medical professionals (AFSC 4N0X1) authorized to provide medical care independently in remote, deployed, or isolated locations without a physician present. They function as "jacks-of-all-trades," combining roles of medics, dental technicians, public health officers, and laboratory technicians.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 16:00
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1006590
|VIRIN:
|260512-F-VY241-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111698316
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Independent Duty Medical Technicians (IDMTs) Capabilities, by Damien Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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