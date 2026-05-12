(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Independent Duty Medical Technicians (IDMTs) Capabilities

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Video by Damien Thomas 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Air Force Independent Duty Medical Technicians (IDMTs) are highly trained, enlisted medical professionals (AFSC 4N0X1) authorized to provide medical care independently in remote, deployed, or isolated locations without a physician present. They function as "jacks-of-all-trades," combining roles of medics, dental technicians, public health officers, and laboratory technicians.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 16:00
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1006590
    VIRIN: 260512-F-VY241-1001
    Filename: DOD_111698316
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Independent Duty Medical Technicians (IDMTs) Capabilities, by Damien Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IDMT Warrior Medic
    medical

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video