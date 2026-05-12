MCRD PI Weapons Warrior Challenge

U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island participate in the Weapons Warrior Challenge on MCRD Parris Island, S.C., May 5, 2026. The competition was designed to test and reinforce the warfighting skills required of all Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Malachi Pinkston)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 15:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006589
|VIRIN:
|260505-M-UA762-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111698233
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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