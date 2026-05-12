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    MCRD PI Weapons Warrior Challenge

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    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Video by Pfc. Malachi Pinkston 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island participate in the Weapons Warrior Challenge on MCRD Parris Island, S.C., May 5, 2026. The competition was designed to test and reinforce the warfighting skills required of all Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Malachi Pinkston)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 15:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006589
    VIRIN: 260505-M-UA762-1001
    Filename: DOD_111698233
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

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    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCRD PI Weapons Warrior Challenge, by PFC Malachi Pinkston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Parris Island
    WFTBN
    MCRDPI
    Range
    Challenge

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