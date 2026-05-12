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    Two Lies & a Space Force Truth - Tech (with Captions)

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    EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2025

    Video by Linda Kane, Danielle Fountaine and Jason Slawson

    Space Systems Command

    Space Systems Command hit the streets to test the public’s knowledge with a fun quiz about the U.S. Space Force. We asked general trivia questions and recorded some fantastic, unscripted responses from the crowd. This video asks: How do Americans use technology operated by the Space Force?

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 16:02
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1006582
    VIRIN: 250920-O-HV429-8731
    Filename: DOD_111697875
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, Two Lies & a Space Force Truth - Tech (with Captions), by Linda Kane, Danielle Fountaine and Jason Slawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    man on the street
    ssc
    ussf
    space systems command
    truths and lies

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