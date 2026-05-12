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    24th MEU: FPV Drones

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    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Allison White 

    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, participate in a Neros Archer first-person view drone course on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, from May 4-6, 2026. Hosted by 2nd Marine Division, the course equipped Marines of the 24th MEU with advanced FPV piloting skills to enhance squad-level reconnaissance and precision strike capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Allison White)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 15:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006580
    VIRIN: 260504-M-DQ015-1002
    Filename: DOD_111697845
    Length: 00:08:55
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 24th MEU: FPV Drones, by LCpl Allison White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    24th MEU
    MAGTF
    V32
    FPV
    USMCNews
    Marines

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