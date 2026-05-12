U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, participate in a Neros Archer first-person view drone course on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, from May 4-6, 2026. Hosted by 2nd Marine Division, the course equipped Marines of the 24th MEU with advanced FPV piloting skills to enhance squad-level reconnaissance and precision strike capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Allison White)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 15:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006580
|VIRIN:
|260504-M-DQ015-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111697845
|Length:
|00:08:55
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 24th MEU: FPV Drones, by LCpl Allison White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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