24th MEU: FPV Drones

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006580" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, participate in a Neros Archer first-person view drone course on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, from May 4-6, 2026. Hosted by 2nd Marine Division, the course equipped Marines of the 24th MEU with advanced FPV piloting skills to enhance squad-level reconnaissance and precision strike capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Allison White)