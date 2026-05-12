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    Army Leaders Testify on FY27 Budget Before Senate 

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    UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Courtesy Video

    War.gov         

    Secretary of the Army Daniel P. Driscoll and Acting Army Chief of Staff Gen. Christopher C. LaNeve testify on the Army’s fiscal year 2027 budget request and the future years defense program during a hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee in Washington, May 12, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 14:05
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1006579
    Filename: DOD_111697843
    Length: 02:09:52
    Location: US

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