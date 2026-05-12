Army Leaders Testify on FY27 Budget Before Senate 

Secretary of the Army Daniel P. Driscoll and Acting Army Chief of Staff Gen. Christopher C. LaNeve testify on the Army’s fiscal year 2027 budget request and the future years defense program during a hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee in Washington, May 12, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 14:05
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1006579
|Filename:
|DOD_111697843
|Length:
|02:09:52
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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