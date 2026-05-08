Fort Campbell veterans reflect on legacy at Tennessee Wings of Liberty Museum (3:30 min)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006578" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Prior to the opening of the Tennessee Wings of Liberty Museum, veterans reflect on the legacy of Fort Campbell at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Gen. (Ret.) Richard A. Cody, Command Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Robert Nichols, Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Brian Winski and Chief Warrant Officer 5 Douglas M. Englen discuss the history and impact of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne) and 5th Special Forces Group.



From World War II to Operation Desert Storm and beyond, the leaders highlight the evolution of Army aviation, the value of combat training centers and the enduring role of Soldiers in mission success. Their experiences underscore a legacy of courage, innovation and readiness that continues to shape today’s force.



(U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Joyner, Capt. Jennifer French, Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Truesdale and Sgt. 1st Class Simon McTizic)