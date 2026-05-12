U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, participate in a Neros Archer first-person view drone course on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 20, 2026. Hosted by 2nd Marine Division, the course equipped Marines of the 24th MEU with advanced FPV piloting skills to enhance squad-level reconnaissance and precision strike capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Allison White)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 15:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006576
|VIRIN:
|260420-M-DQ015-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111697840
|Length:
|00:06:44
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 24th MEU: FPV Drones, by LCpl Allison White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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