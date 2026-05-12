24th MEU: FPV Drones

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006576" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, participate in a Neros Archer first-person view drone course on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 20, 2026. Hosted by 2nd Marine Division, the course equipped Marines of the 24th MEU with advanced FPV piloting skills to enhance squad-level reconnaissance and precision strike capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Allison White)