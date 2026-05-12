Space Systems Command hit the streets to test the public’s knowledge with a fun quiz about the U.S. Space Force. We asked general trivia questions and recorded some fantastic, unscripted responses from the crowd. This video asks: What is the difference between the Space Force and NASA?
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 16:02
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1006573
|VIRIN:
|250920-O-HV429-9678
|Filename:
|DOD_111697833
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Two Lies & a Space Force Truth - NASA (with Captions), by Linda Kane, Danielle Fountaine and Jason Slawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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