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    SWORD 26 CASEX B-roll (Day Zero)

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    POLAND

    05.12.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Cherise Vaught 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Soldiers assigned to the 30th Medical Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, practiced Casualty Staging Unit (CSU) operations during CASEX as a part of Sword 26 training on Drawsko Combat Training Center (DCTC), Poland, May 12, 2026. The exercise tested the unit's ability to transport and care for large numbers of casualties using NATO casualty staging concepts. (U.S. Air Force video by Cherise Vaught)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 13:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006570
    VIRIN: 260512-F-XK392-4571
    Filename: DOD_111697803
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: PL

    Video Analytics

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    This work, SWORD 26 CASEX B-roll (Day Zero), by SrA Cherise Vaught, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    21st Theater Sustainment Command
    SWORD 26

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