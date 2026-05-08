Soldiers assigned to the 30th Medical Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, practiced Casualty Staging Unit (CSU) operations during CASEX as a part of Sword 26 training on Drawsko Combat Training Center (DCTC), Poland, May 12, 2026. The exercise tested the unit's ability to transport and care for large numbers of casualties using NATO casualty staging concepts. (U.S. Air Force video by Cherise Vaught)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 13:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006570
|VIRIN:
|260512-F-XK392-4571
|Filename:
|DOD_111697803
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SWORD 26 CASEX B-roll (Day Zero), by SrA Cherise Vaught, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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