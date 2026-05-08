Hegseth, Caine Testify on DOW FY27 Budget Before Senate Subcommittee

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, testify on the War Department’s fiscal year 2027 budget request before the Senate Appropriations Committee’s defense subcommittee during a hearing in Washington, May 12, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 13:40
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1006569
|Filename:
|DOD_111697792
|Length:
|02:04:33
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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