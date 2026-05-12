B-roll footage of overnight construction operations at the Deep Creek Bridge Replacement Project in Chesapeake, Virginia, May 10, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 15:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006568
|VIRIN:
|260511-A-JA867-1201
|Filename:
|DOD_111697777
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Crews progress construction operations supporting Deep Creek Bridge traffic shift, by Alysia Rigano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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