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    Crews progress construction operations supporting Deep Creek Bridge traffic shift

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    CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2026

    Video by Alysia Rigano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District

    B-roll footage of overnight construction operations at the Deep Creek Bridge Replacement Project in Chesapeake, Virginia, May 10, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 15:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006568
    VIRIN: 260511-A-JA867-1201
    Filename: DOD_111697777
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA, US

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    This work, Crews progress construction operations supporting Deep Creek Bridge traffic shift, by Alysia Rigano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Deep Creek Bridge Replacement Project

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