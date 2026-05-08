Golf Company Crucible Day Events

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006567" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion conduct various events during the Crucible at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 5, 2026. The Crucible is a 54-hour event where recruits apply the knowledge they have learned throughout recruit training to earn the title of United States Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Oneg Plisner)