U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion conduct various events during the Crucible at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 5, 2026. The Crucible is a 54-hour event where recruits apply the knowledge they have learned throughout recruit training to earn the title of United States Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Oneg Plisner)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 13:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006567
|VIRIN:
|260505-M-WJ192-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111697755
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Golf Company Crucible Day Events, by Sgt Oneg Plisner and Cpl Evelyn Doherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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