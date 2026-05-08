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    Golf Company Crucible Day Events

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    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2026

    Video by Sgt. Oneg Plisner and Cpl. Evelyn Doherty

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego           

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion conduct various events during the Crucible at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 5, 2026. The Crucible is a 54-hour event where recruits apply the knowledge they have learned throughout recruit training to earn the title of United States Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Oneg Plisner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 13:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006567
    VIRIN: 260505-M-WJ192-1001
    Filename: DOD_111697755
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, Golf Company Crucible Day Events, by Sgt Oneg Plisner and Cpl Evelyn Doherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    recruit training
    Crucible
    MCRDSD
    Marine
    USMC
    Golf

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