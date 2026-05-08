A montage of projects USACE has worked on recently. Including locks, dams, levees, VA hospitals and military housing.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 12:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006561
|VIRIN:
|260512-A-OI229-8994
|Filename:
|DOD_111697676
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE WEB Banner Montage 5-26, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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