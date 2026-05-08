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    USACE WEB Banner Montage 5-26

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    UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    A montage of projects USACE has worked on recently. Including locks, dams, levees, VA hospitals and military housing.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 12:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006561
    VIRIN: 260512-A-OI229-8994
    Filename: DOD_111697676
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE WEB Banner Montage 5-26, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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