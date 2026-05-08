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    86 MXG keeps engines roaring at Ramstein AB

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    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.19.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 86th Maintenance Group conduct an engine swap on a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, enabling the 37th Airlift Squadron to conduct missions across U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa’s area of responsibility at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 20, 2026. 86th MXG Airmen ensure the 37th AS can fly any mission at a moment's notice. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 11:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1006557
    VIRIN: 260220-F-VY348-1001
    Filename: DOD_111697499
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

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    This work, 86 MXG keeps engines roaring at Ramstein AB, by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    C-130J Super Hercules
    86th Maintenance Group
    86th MXG

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