U.S. Airmen assigned to the 86th Maintenance Group conduct an engine swap on a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, enabling the 37th Airlift Squadron to conduct missions across U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa’s area of responsibility at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 20, 2026. 86th MXG Airmen ensure the 37th AS can fly any mission at a moment's notice. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 11:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1006557
|VIRIN:
|260220-F-VY348-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111697499
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 86 MXG keeps engines roaring at Ramstein AB, by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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