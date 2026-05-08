Hegseth, Caine Testify on DOW Budget Before House Subcommittee

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Jules W. Hurst III, performing the duties of the War Department comptroller, testify on the War Department’s fiscal year 2027 budget request before the House Armed Services Committee’s defense subcommittee during a hearing in Washington, May 12, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 11:03
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1006551
|Filename:
|DOD_111697310
|Length:
|01:58:13
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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