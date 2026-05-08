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    Hegseth, Caine Testify on DOW Budget Before House Subcommittee

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    UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Courtesy Video

    War.gov         

    Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Jules W. Hurst III, performing the duties of the War Department comptroller, testify on the War Department’s fiscal year 2027 budget request before the House Armed Services Committee’s defense subcommittee during a hearing in Washington, May 12, 2026.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 11:03
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1006551
    Filename: DOD_111697310
    Length: 01:58:13
    Location: US

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