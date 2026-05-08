Hegseth, Caine Testify on DOW Budget Before House Subcommittee

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1006551" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Jules W. Hurst III, performing the duties of the War Department comptroller, testify on the War Department’s fiscal year 2027 budget request before the House Armed Services Committee’s defense subcommittee during a hearing in Washington, May 12, 2026.