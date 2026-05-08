47th Flying Training Wing Mission Video

Airmen at Laughlin Air Force Base execute the Air Force's premier pilot training program utilizing the T-6 Texan II and T-38 Talon Feb. 20, 2026. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Harrison Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 10:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006550
|VIRIN:
|260203-F-HH579-1001
|PIN:
|262003
|Filename:
|DOD_111697298
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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