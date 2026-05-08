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    47th Flying Training Wing Mission Video

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    LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Harrison Sullivan 

    47th Flying Training Wing

    Airmen at Laughlin Air Force Base execute the Air Force's premier pilot training program utilizing the T-6 Texan II and T-38 Talon Feb. 20, 2026. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Harrison Sullivan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 10:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1006550
    VIRIN: 260203-F-HH579-1001
    PIN: 262003
    Filename: DOD_111697298
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: LAUGHLIN AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

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    This work, 47th Flying Training Wing Mission Video, by A1C Harrison Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Laughlin Air Force Base
    T-6 Texan II
    47th Flying Training Wing
    T-38C Talon

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