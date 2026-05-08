Aerial Drone video (B-Roll) reel of ATF Forensic Crime Gun Intelligence Laboratory (FCGIL) and Center of Excellence (COE)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 10:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006548
|VIRIN:
|260427-O-EG877-3141
|PIN:
|VMB504
|Filename:
|DOD_111697181
|Length:
|00:04:29
|Location:
|WICHITA, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ATF Forensic Crime Gun Intelligence Lab Aerial building shots, by Paul Criner and Earl Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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