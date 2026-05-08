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    ATF Forensic Crime Gun Intelligence Lab Aerial building shots

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    WICHITA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2026

    Video by Paul Criner and Earl Gardner

    Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

    Aerial Drone video (B-Roll) reel of ATF Forensic Crime Gun Intelligence Laboratory (FCGIL) and Center of Excellence (COE)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 10:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006548
    VIRIN: 260427-O-EG877-3141
    PIN: VMB504
    Filename: DOD_111697181
    Length: 00:04:29
    Location: WICHITA, KANSAS, US

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    This work, ATF Forensic Crime Gun Intelligence Lab Aerial building shots, by Paul Criner and Earl Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    ATF
    Forensic Crime Gun Intelligence Lab
    Wichita State University WSU

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