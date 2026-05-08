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    31 SFS enhances force protection tactics during Silent Savage - BROLL

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    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.05.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 31st Security Forces Squadron strengthen base defense during Exercise Silent Savage at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 6, 2026. The execution of this exercise assists in ensuring tactical movements are performed correctly, advancing the team's ability to defend the base.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 10:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006547
    VIRIN: 260506-F-NR948-5025
    Filename: DOD_111697166
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    Video Analytics

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    This work, 31 SFS enhances force protection tactics during Silent Savage - BROLL, by SrA Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    31SFS, 31FW, AvianoAB, DefensorFortis

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