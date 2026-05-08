U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 31st Security Forces Squadron strengthen base defense during Exercise Silent Savage at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 6, 2026. The execution of this exercise assists in ensuring tactical movements are performed correctly, advancing the team's ability to defend the base.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 10:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1006547
|VIRIN:
|260506-F-NR948-5025
|Filename:
|DOD_111697166
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 31 SFS enhances force protection tactics during Silent Savage - BROLL, by SrA Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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