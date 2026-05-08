SW Hosts ROK MinDef Ahn

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth holds a bilateral exchange with Republic of Korea Minister of Defense Ahn Gyu-back at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., May 11, 2026. (DoW video by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Daniel Proper)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2026 09:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1006546
|VIRIN:
|260511-D-LE512-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111697134
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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