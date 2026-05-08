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    Decontamination Exercise at Guardian Response 26

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    UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Video by Sgt. Jet Cortez 

    87th Training Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 172nd Chemical Company, participate in a decontamination exercise during Guardian Response 2026 at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Ind., May 7, 2026. Guardian Response is an annual exercise conducted by the 87th Training Division and its partners to validate the readiness and interoperability of Army, National Guard, Army Reserve, and civilian agencies supporting domestic disaster response and the nation’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Response Enterprise (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jet Cortez).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.12.2026 13:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1006544
    VIRIN: 260507-A-EX105-1001
    Filename: DOD_111697132
    Length: 00:05:18
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Decontamination Exercise at Guardian Response 26, by SGT Jet Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    172nd Chemical Company
    Guardian Response

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